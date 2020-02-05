Chicago, take a date to see The Photograph early and for free

The Photograph is a film made for Valentines Day: Starring Insecure’s Issa Rae opposite Hollywood’s go-to supporting actor of the moment, Lakeith Stanfield, in a rare dramatic leading role, it’s an unabashedly swooning film about family, legacy, and healing from the secrets of the past—and good-looking people touching foreheads in romantic settings, of course. A perfect movie to see on a date, in other words.
The Photograph opens in theaters on February 14.
The Photograph opens in theaters on February 14.