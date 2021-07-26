If you keep up with improv comedy podcasts, there’s basically zero chance that MEGA has escaped your attention. Since 2018, comedians and co-creators Holly Laurent and Greg Hess have built out the world of a fictional megachurch on the show , with each episode featuring an interview with an evangelical character from the greater church community. Now, Laurent and Hess— both veterans of the Chicago comedy scene —are bringing MEGA to Chicago for a live show at Lincoln Hall on Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM . It’ll be an evening of satire, songs, and featured guests, including Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Big Hero 6)— or Lot Asdit, as he’s known in the world of the Twin Hills Community Church.

And because charity is a virtue, we’re giving away a pair of general admission tickets to the event: Simply fill out this form for your chance to win. And i f you’re not in Chicago, you can also enter to win tickets to the live show in Denver (July 23 at RISE Comedy) or to one of two shows happening in Nashville (September 3 and 5 at Third Coast Comedy). Winners will be randomly selected and notified via email.

Tickets to the Chicago show are on sale now via the Lincoln Hall website, including optional VIP packages that include early entry to the venue, first choice of seating, early access to the merch table, a limited-edition souvenir VIP badge, and access to an exclusive post-show debrief where you can meet the cast of the show. New to the podcast? No worries. There’s plenty of time between now and August 8 to get caught up on the world of MEGA, so you can arrive at Lincoln Hall like the Prodigal Son, ready to be accepted by your godly community.