Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who alleges he drugged and raped her on a yacht docked at Diddy’s home in Miami, according to a Rolling Stone report.



The complaint obtained by the publication says the plaintiff is a “professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist” who was invited to the yacht along with a friend on December 30. The invitation was extended to her by a male friend, who reportedly knows Brown.

When the plaintiff—who is referred to in the complaint as “Jane Doe”—boarded the yacht, Brown allegedly offered her a mixed drink. They discussed her music career and Brown offered “tips about starting a career in the music industry.” However when he refilled her drink, the plaintiff says she began feeling “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.”

The complaint alleged that the plaintiff was “led down a corridor into a bedroom, where Brown closed the door and prevented her attempts to leave.” He allegedly undressed and raped her, ejaculating inside her. It’s also reported that Brown demanded the woman to take Plan B, an emergency contraceptive.

The plaintiff is seeking $20 million in damages.



Brown has not issued a proper statement on the allegations, but posted on his Instagram, “I hope y’all see this pattern of [blue cap emoji]. Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”



This is not the first time Brown has faced sexual assault allegations. In 2019, Associated Press reported that a woman in Paris filed a complaint against the singer and two other suspects for aggravated rape and drug infractions. But the case was ultimately rejected because of insufficient evidence.

Brown also pleaded guilty in 2009 to one count of felony assault after assaulting his partner at the time, Rihanna. His former partner Karrueche Tran also obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown after he allegedly threatened her.



The A.V. Club has reached out to representatives for Brown for comment.