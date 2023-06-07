It was the offhand comment that launched a thousand ships: “I don’t see [the Marvel movies]. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” living legend Martin Scorsese mentioned to Empire magazine in 2019. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Did he know when he said it that he, and everyone associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be answering for it for years to come? Probably not. He ended up writing a New York Times op-ed to clarify his comments, but that mostly only served to fan the flames. “I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg on the Awards Chatter podcast shortly after the op-ed was published. “I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people.”

In the years since, most of the Avengers and many of the MCU’s stable of directors have weighed in on the Marvel vs. Cinema debate. Read on for remarks from Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more.