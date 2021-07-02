Chris Hemsworth trades the MCU for Shark Beach in this exclusive clip

From Avenger to shark surveyor Screenshot : Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

It’s now July, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual showdown of shark programming. No longer is there merely a week-long exploration of these finned beings; July (and parts of August) might as well be Shark Month.

Discovery+’s Shark Week offers hours upon hours of shark-related content, but that’ll only get you through to the middle of the month. If you’ve watched all of Blue Planet, Our Planet, Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, Earth At Night In Color, and Night On Earth, but still have a hankering for some remote underwater adventuring (vicariously, of course), Nat Geo is devoting a whole six weeks to sharks once again. Helping to kick off this year’s Shark Fest is Chris Hemsworth, who found some time between his many meals and training sessions for the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder to head to Shark Beach. The hour-long special premieres July 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Nat Geo, and follows Hemsworth as he goes on a mission… for knowledge. In this exclusive clip, Hemsworth learns more about the efforts made in his native Australia to keep humans safe from sharks, and how unsafe those measures are for sharks.

The conservationist team Hemsworth hitched a ride seeks only to tag and release sharks with their “smart drumlines”—the regular or “un-smart” versions just trapped and killed sharks. The tags are connected to a coastal alarm system, which provides a warning to surfers and swimmers. One Strange Rock producer Nutopia is also behind Shark Beach, which also features underwater conservationist Valerie Taylor, who was one of the first members in the diving hall of fame. She and her late husband Ron Taylor even worked on Jaws.

The weeks-long Shark Fest includes 21 hours of enhanced content on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, and Disney XD, and, of course, Disney+.