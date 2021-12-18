Chris Noth has been “unceremoniously” dropped by his agency, according to a report from Deadline. This comes after The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed account of two women’s sexual assault allegations against him, after Zoe Lister-Jones accused him of “sexually inappropriate” behavior towards one of her former coworkers, and after a third woman alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2010.



Advertisement

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency confirmed to Deadline yesterday. The spokesperson declined to comment any further on the issue.

In a message posted to Instagram, after Lister-Jones refers to Noth as “a sexual predator,” she recalls working at a club co-owned by him in her 20s. She alleges that, during her tenure, Noth was “sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”



And during Lister-Jones’ own appearance on Law & Order, she alleged that Noth showed up “drunk” on set and “in one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’”

Lister-Jones added, “I didn’t say anything [at the time]. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Prior to this week’s revelations, Noth was recently seen reprising his role as Mr. Big in HBO’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., before dying following a strenuous Peloton workout—a plot point the exercise equipment company was clearly poised to exploit well in advance of the episode’s airing. Peloton summarily yanked its commercial offline following the allegations against Noth.

Noth, for his part, has categorically denied the allegations , saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago —no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”