In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the sexual assault allegations against her Sex And The City co-star Chris Noth. Parker, who also served as a producer on the reboot And Just Like That…, had previously released a statement on the issue alongside fellow stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Despite the months that have passed since multiple women came forward to accuse Noth of misconduct, Parker seemed unprepared to field questions on the subject. Asked her reaction to the controversy as a producer, she told THR: “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think… I wasn’t reacting as a producer.”



She continued uncertainly, “I should have worked on this because I’m just… it’s just…” When asked outright if she’d spoken to Noth since that time, she said: “No.”

Shortly after the allegations were made public, Parker, Davis, and Nixon released a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

For his part, Noth released a strong denial: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross.”



He continued, “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Big had already been killed off on And Just Like That…, but additional scenes with the character were cut from the show’s finale. He was also dropped from the A3 Artist’s Agency and removed from his role on CBS’s The Equalizer.