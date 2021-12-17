Zoe Lister-Jones shared her own allegations of inappropriate behavior from Chris Noth hours after the Sex And The City actor was accused of sexual assault by two other women.



In an Instagram post, Lister-Jones wrote:

Last week, my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That…, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved. He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried. In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter. That same year, I was a guest star on Law And Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, “You smell good.” I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women who each shared their allegations with The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, their alleged assaults occurred more than a decade apart. The first woman said she met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 years old and working at a high-profile firm.

She alleged that Noth got her phone number from the directory and invited her to his West Hollywood apartment. She’d decided to take two friends with her, but Noth asked her to drop off a book he’d lent her at his apartment. According to the woman, while at his residence, Noth kissed her and then proceeded to sexually assault her.

The other woman who came forward said she’d met Noth while working as a server in the VIP section of a nightclub. He asked her to dinner, but when she got to the restaurant, the kitchen had closed, so they had drinks. After drinks, he invited her to his apartment where, she alleged, he “pretty forcibly” had sex with her.

