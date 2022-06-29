As if having Batman for a dad isn’t enough, Christian Bale’s kids were insistent that he join the MCU. Bale may not have been fully aware what “joining the MCU” means, but he obviously knew better than to disagree with his children about signing on to Thor: Love And Thunder.

This isn’t to say that he was at all averse to joining another superhero franchise–in fact, as he explained to Screen Rant, he was on board with the project from the get go. “For me, it was Taika [Waititi]. I loved Thor: Ragnarok, as did my family. We also all loved Jojo Rabbit, and then I had worked with Natalie [Portman] and wanted to work with Tessa [Thompson] and with Chris [Hemsworth],” he explained. “It comes down to that, really. I just went, ‘Great!’ Loved the script, loved Taika’s description of the villain. ‘Let’s go do this.’”

While the movie itself was a selling point, it was ultimately Bale’s kids that sealed the deal. He said, “There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out,’ and they went, ‘No, you make it work out. You’re doing this, Dad.’ They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed.”



In fact, he told Entertainment Tonight that “This was the first time that I kids had really paid an interest in my choices.” That interest clearly paid off, not only because their dad took the role of Gorr the God Butcher, but because the Bale children got to actually be in the film as well.



Chris Hemsworth confirmed this in a recent video interview, revealing that Love And Thunder was a full family affair. His own son briefly appears as a young Thor, while his daughter plays a character called Love. He added, “Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had her kids as well.” Marvel really is fun for all ages!

