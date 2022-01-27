John Cena has been joined by a few more actors looking to go Freelance in the upcoming action comedy, including Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, GLOW’s Alison Brie, and Juan Pablo Raba (Coyote).

Cena stars in Freelance as a former special forces operator who finds himself stuck in the daily humdrum of bills, raising kids, and general suburbia. After several years out of the game, he decides to take on a security job for an investigative journalist. Brie will play the journalist who is tasked with interviewing a dictator who may or may not have ordered an attack on his own men. Just Cena’s luck, a military coup breaks out in the midst of the interview , kicking off a jungle-set fight for their lives.

The nature of Slater or Raba’s role in the Pierre Morel-directed flick is not known just yet, but the film will also include appearances from Alice Eve and Marton Csokas as well. Freelance is currently shooting in Columbia.

Slater’s recent roles include leading the Hulu series Dr. Death, as well as starring opposite Glenn Close in the drama The Wife. Brie’s upcoming projects include the Apple anthology series Roar with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever.

After leading the series Wild District in 2019, Raba recently starred alongside Michael Chiklis in the Paramount Plus series Coyote, as well as the Liam Neeson Western The Marksman. Raba also starred in Morel’s 2018 feature Peppermint with Jennifer Garner.

Cena’s been busy starring in the D.C. spinoff series Peacemaker, where he plays the outlandish titular antihero. While action-comedies have been Cena’s bread and butter since the dawn of his acting career, he’s soon making the big switch to drama in the Kathy Bates political thriller The Independent.

Freelance marks the feature writing debut of Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Jacob Lentz. No release date has been set for Freelance.