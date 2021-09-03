The next universe Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty are set to explore is ours. In a new clip, Adult Swim teases fans with a live-action recreation of Rick And Morty. It looks like creators Dan Harmon and and Justin Roiland have been listening to everyone’s begging and their theories, just in time for the double-episode season 5 finale on Sunday.



Christopher Lloyd makes his appearance as Rick, letting out a belch before telling Morty, “We’re home.” Jaeden Martell aces Morty’s nervous energy as he anticipates another off-the-rails adventure with his unhinged grandfather. The duo steps in from the staple green portal into a live-action version of the family’s garage—which also serves as Rick’s laboratory. The caption, “C-132,” refers to the version of Rick and Morty that exists in this universe, which is covered in the comics.

It’s unclear if the season finale will be a full live-action episode, or if Harmon and Roiland created the teaser for the bit and to invoke more excitement. It’s a stretch, but there’s also the possibility that they could be teasing the recently announced Ricky And Morty film that’s in the works. The theories, much like the multiverse, are endless.

Lloyd’s role as Rick was manifested before Rick And Morty became an Emmy-winning series. In 2012, Roiland created a X-rated short titled The Animated Adventures of Doc and Marthi, as a parody on the Back To The Future films. While Roiland voices Rick in the series, the man who famously played Emmett “Doc” Brown in Back To The Future will fulfill a prophecy by playing his iconic character from an alternate dimension.

The season 5 finale of Rick And Morty airs on Adult Swim this Sunday at 11. p.m., with two episodes airing back to back. Episode 9 is called “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and episode 10 is called “Rickmurai Jack.”