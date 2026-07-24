Christopher Nolan needs an IMAX-sized bag for his Criterion Closet grabs The Oscar-winning director made his long-awaited odyssey back to the Criterion Closet to share a very relatable take on Lost Highway.

As we’ve noted on this very website, geeking out is about the best thing a director can do to sell a movie. And few have harnessed that film-fan energy better than Christopher “If you’re not first you’re last” Nolan. After weeks of talking about aspect ratios and how Obsession “works like a motherfucker,” Mr. Nolan made his triumphant return to the Criterion Closet, and he didn’t disappoint. As he notes, the last time he entered the sanctuaire du cinéma, there were no cameras, least of all those IMAX ones that can film a whole movie. While he didn’t bring one of those nor one of those beautiful popcorn vessels, he did pack his bag to the gills with Criterion’s assortment of Don Siegel, Orson Welles, and Satyajit Ray films.