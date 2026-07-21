Doubling down on horror interest, Christopher Nolan says Obsession "works like a motherfucker" Certain scenes in The Odyssey have "whet" Nolan's appetite for even more horror.

After seeing and enjoying his massive adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, audiences have one question for Christopher Nolan: Okay, now what, camera boy? But while the director has hinted at taking some much-needed time off, Nolan knows he needs to leave us wanting more, and what most Nolan fans seem to want is a horror movie from him. Even among haters, Circe’s feeding frenzy in The Odyssey is a highlight and hints at some untapped potential in the auteur’s diverse filmography. “They don’t need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore,” Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter. “Just buy a ticket.” But one scene isn’t going to be enough for Nolan, no matter how transformative Samantha Morton’s stew may be. If anything, it “whets [his] appetite for more.” He just needs an idea, and like Steven Spielberg, he’s singling out Curry Barker’s Obsession as a motherfucking good one. “When you go see a film like Obsession, that’s an amazing idea,” Nolan continues. “That movie works like a motherfucker. It’s not about the technical side. It’s not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It’s about story. So I’m always looking.”