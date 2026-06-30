Citizen Vigilante gets global distribution following free promo from Elon Musk
The film, which sees Armie Hammer's character committing extrajudicial violence against migrants in Europe, has still only grossed about $600,000.Screenshot: Quiver Distribution/YouTube
Over the weekend, Elon Musk boosted Citizen Vigilante, a movie directed by Uwe Boll that sees an Armie Hammer character enact violence against various also-violent migrants in Europe, to his nearly 240 million X followers. In a new interview with Variety, Boll admits that he’s not sure that asking people to download the film for free for 48 hours, which is what Musk did, will actually help the film’s bottom line, but it did seemingly help the film find global distribution. Per the trade, Citizen Vigilante‘s distributor, has officially taken the movie worldwide, excluding the U.K., German–speaking territories, Taiwan, and Korea.
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