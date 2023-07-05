Welcome back to our continuing coverage of this summer’s guiltiest pleasure, the second season of ABC’s reality guessing game Claim To Fame. There weren’t any major meltdowns in week two, although there were a few minor ones. Travis, who was eliminated when Gabriel correctly guessed that he is the son of celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, shed more than a few tears out of concern that getting a clue after winning the first challenge would make him a target—and he was right. With Travis (one of the more obvious reveals—he looks and sounds just like his dad) now out of the game, that leaves 10 contestants with celebrity relatives yet to be revealed.

We have some strong suspicions about the identities of the famous family members for at least three of the remaining players. Below we’ve added this week’s new clues (in bold) to the ones we’d already collected. We’ll add more each week as they come, along with our best guesses, so you can play along at home, without having to admit to your friends and family that you’re actually watching this admittedly addictive show.

Chris

Two truths and a lie: star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (other answers edited out)

Looks and sings like his famous relative

Monay, who won this week’s challenge, picked his pictogram clue. The first part of it definitely translates to “puppy love teen idol” followed by an arrow pointing to an end bracket and seven shirts.

He also mentioned that his relative was “big in the ’70s”

Our guess: He’s the son of Donny Osmond, who had a hit single called “Puppy Love” in the early ’70s.



Cole

Two truths and a lie: father (other answers edited out)

Picked spray painting as his talent

Gabriel

Two truths and a lie: brother, athlete, NAACP award

Lied about brother being an athlete

Looks nothing like his brother

His relative was born in San Diego, California

Hugo

Two truths and a lie: grandfather, athlete, Nobel Prize

Lied about grandfather being an athlete

Grandfather was once the most powerful man in the world

We caught a cluster of clues on the clue wall this week that seem to point to Hugo’s relative being a certain political figure—the Statue of Liberty, some peanuts, a donkey, and a big “D”

Our guess: He’s the grandson of former president Jimmy Carter

Jane

Two truths and a lie: dad, musician, Grammy award

Played ukulele and sang for her talent

Has a degree in psychology

Her celebrity relative was born in 1946

Hugo thinks she’s related to a rock star, and suggested that the wigs on the clue board were hinting at that

Two truths and a lie: brother (other answers edited out)

Lied about brother being an NBA player

His relative was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia

Karsyn

Two truths and a lie: musician (other answers edited out)

Sang off key as her “talent”

Monay

Two truths and a lie: father, athlete, Emmy award

Said lying is her strategy

Won the challenge and picked Chris for her clue, but couldn’t decipher it

Olivia

Two truths and a lie: Razzie award

The rest of her clues were edited out, but she used a male pronoun

Shayne

Two truths and a lie: father, musician, Grammy award

Travis revealed a pictogram puzzle clue related to her with two possible Eddie Murphy references—Coming To America and Buckwheat (a character he played on SNL)

Thanks to Travis sharing his clue about her with Gabriel while Chris eavesdropped, pretty much everyone is guessing she’s related to Eddie Murphy

Told a story about her celebrity relative, who was friends with Michael Jackson and took her, her older brother, and younger sister to Neverland Ranch when she was little

Her celebrity relative was born in 1961

Our guess: She’s definitely related to Eddie Murphy

That’s it as far as new information this week. We’re compiling a complete list of the clues on the clue board, but there are still a few we haven’t been able to make out. Stay tuned for further updates following episode three, which airs on July 10 at 8 pm ET on ABC.