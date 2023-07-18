Are you still playing along with this summer’s guiltiest pleasure Claim To Fame? Because we are. And if you want to make us feel bad about it, too late. It’s called a guilty pleasure for a reason.

All that scheming caught up to Shayne, who was vulnerable due to her clue being deciphered early in the game. It was a well-known secret in the house that she’s related to Eddie Murphy, and tonight confirmed that she is indeed his daughter (his message was really sweet). After Shayne and Monay pointed Jane/Jada in the wrong direction with Chris’ clue and got her eliminated last week, they lost some trust with the remaining players. Now Cole has done has done the same thing. Seems like everyone keeps forgetting that this is essentially a game of manipulation.

Now that we have more clues we can start making more confident guesses. We have a better idea of who Karsyn is related to now (though she was clever to put doubt in people’s minds), and our suspicions about Hugo’s relative were further confirmed by the clue Chris pulled. As usual, all the new information we got this week is listed in bold.

Chris

Two truths and a lie: star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (other answers edited out)

Looks and sings like his famous relative

Monay, who won this week’s challenge, picked his pictogram clue. The first part of it definitely translates to “puppy love teen idol” followed by an arrow pointing to an end bracket and seven Ts, as in “through the ‘70s.”

He also mentioned that his relative was “big in the ’70s”

Our guess: He’s the son of Donny Osmond, who had a hit single called “Puppy Love” in the early ’70s.



When he heard the “Puppy Love” clue he knew it was his and not Jane’s. Dolly Parton also had a single called “Puppy Love.”

Cole

Two truths and a lie: father (other answers edited out)

Picked spray painting as his talent

Thinks the cheese was his clue in the statue challenge

Shayne and Monay think he’s related to a musician

At the end of the episode we finally got his answer in the two truths and a lie game: dad, singer, Grammy

Gabriel

Two truths and a lie: brother, athlete, NAACP award

Lied about brother being an athlete

Looks nothing like his brother

His relative was born in San Diego, California

Has been working for his brother, carrying his bags and gear

The picture clue revealed after the headshot challenge showed him with beanie cap, drumsticks, and a star logo

Our guess: We believe Gabriel’s brother is Nick Cannon, who has won an NAACP award, hosted America’s Got Talent, was in the movie Drumline, and was born in San Diego.

Grew up in North Carolina

Thinks the burger in the statue challenge was his clue because his brother was on Kenan & Kel, who starred in Good Burger.

You know who was on Kenan & Kel? Nick Cannon. Our previous guess stands.

Hugo

Two truths and a lie: grandfather, athlete, Nobel Prize

Lied about grandfather being an athlete

Grandfather was once the most powerful man in the world

We caught a cluster of clues on the clue wall this week that seem to point to Hugo’s relative being a certain political figure—the Statue of Liberty, some peanuts, a donkey, and a big “D”

Our guess: He’s the grandson of former president Jimmy Carter

Chris picked his pictogram clue, which showed a hand gesturing to come, the “&” symbol, a deer, an arrow pointing to a bracket, a man in uniform, who, farmer, and two crazy faces. Which we think translates to “commander in chief who farmed nuts.” That’s definitely Jimmy Carter. Our previous guess stands.

Two truths and a lie: brother (other answers edited out)

Lied about brother being an NBA player

His relative was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia

The picture clue revealed after the headshot challenge showed him with a chef hat and a pacifier

Karsyn

Two truths and a lie: musician (other answers edited out)

Sang off key as her “talent”

Shayne picked her pictogram clue, which showed a trophy, an eraser, minus E, who, two records, for, and a mug of beer. Winning racer who broke records for beer? Still working on it.

J.R. helped Shayne figure out Karsyn’s clue. He deciphered it as a championship-winning racer who drives for (or number 24) Budweiser, leading them to suspect NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon. Gabriel also corroborated the clue.

The tire was her clue in the statue challenge

She also said the steering wheel on the clue wall relates to her

She told Chris that the Jeff Gordon theory is wrong

Our guess: She’s related to a race car driver, but maybe not Jeff Gordon. Or she was lying to Chris.

Monay

Two truths and a lie: father, athlete, Emmy award

Said lying is her strategy

Won the challenge and picked Chris for her clue, but couldn’t decipher it

The picture clue revealed after the headshot challenge showed her with a fedora, a cloud with a lightning bold, and a chain with a lock around her neck

Our guess: We’re down with the theory that she’s related to Steve Harvey

Olivia

Two truths and a lie: Razzie award

The rest of her clues were edited out, but she used a male pronoun

The picture clue revealed after the headshot challenge showed her with a red cross, alien antennae headband, and New Year’s Eve glasses

Here are all of the statue clues (each one related to someone in the house)

Tire

Sheep

Cheese

Butterfly

Eagle

Dragon

Burger

Shrimp

Flamingo

Saturn

Horns

Greek or Roman statue

That’s it as far as new information this week. Stay tuned for further updates following episode four, which airs on July 24 at 8 pm ET on ABC.