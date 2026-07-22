Full Clayface trailer stops short of showing us the whole bloody mess
The new trailer gives a taste of the shapeshifting face of Matt Hagen, but the whole thing will be in theaters on October 23.Image courtesy of Warner Bros.
Matt Hagen, the human alter-ego of the villainous Clayface, has perhaps the most terrifying background of any comic book villain: He’s an actor. We kid, we kid, but the full trailer for Clayface, which DC released this morning ahead of the start of San Diego Comic-Con, is legitimately stomach-turning. Not only does Matt’s (played here by Tom Rhys Harries) face melt, but his eyes melt shut, leading to a truly horrifying situation in an airplane bathroom.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.