Cristela Alonzo at the special preview screening of In The Heights on June 04. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Comedian, actor, and writer Cristela Alonzo will host The CW’s reboot of the obstacle and trivia adventure game, Legends Of The Hidden Temple.

“Having grown up on ‘90’s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends Of The Hidden Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” Alonzo says. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

Nickelodeon first aired Legends Of Hidden Temple back in 1993, with Kirk Fogg as the host. The original show ran for 120 episodes. Kids gave their best shot at adventure-themed physical and trivia challenges such as The Moat, The Steps of Knowledge, and the Temple Run. The CW’s reimagining will retain a few of the original games, as well as the speaking Mayan idol named Olmec, originally voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Since the reboot series is intended for adults, the level of difficulty will obviously be higher—so will the cash prizes.

“When we decided to revisit Legends Of The Hidden Temple, we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” says creator and executive producer Scott A. Stone, who produced the original series. “That’s Cristela Alonzo—she’s perfect.”

Alonzo made history in 2014 when she became the first Latina woman to create, produce, and star in her own network sitcom, ABC’s Cristela, which ran for one season in 2014. Her other acting credits include Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 and HBO’s His Dark Materials. Alonzo was a host on The View from 2014-2017.

Legends Of The Hidden Temple will make its 1-hour series premiere on Sunday, October 10.