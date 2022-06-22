As a heat wave hits the country, staying inside is looking better and better. Steer clear from sun rays and keep yourself entertained with Netflix’s new horde of content that arrives on the streamer in July, from big action blockbusters to quiet, yearning period romances set in the English countryside.
The main attraction is obviously the curtain closing second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season, which hits the streamer on July 1. After Volume 1 introduced us to the big bad that is Vecna (and Kate Bush’s supreme powers of deterring him), Volume 2 is gearing up as a climatic final battle for Hawkins’ gang of heroes will likely produce a few character deaths and tears from fans everywhere.
If you’re more into the classics than say, 1980s kids being tormented by monsters, Netflix’s newest adaption of Jane Austen’s Persuasion graces us with its presence on July 15. Starring Dakota Johnson as the clever but shy Anne Elliot, Persuasion follows Anne as she is reunited with her former lover Captain Wentworth (played by Cosmo Jarvis), who she was persuaded to not marry due to his lack of wealth and status. Featuring miscommunication, discussions of class and of course, lots of longing looks between the leads, the film will surely fill up the Bridgerton-sized hole left in period romance lover’s hearts.
What’s coming to Netflix in July 2022?
Arriving July 1st
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call To Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Arriving July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
Arriving July 4
Leave No Trace
Arriving July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl In The Picture
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between
King Of Stonks
Uncle From Another World
Arriving July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3
Vinland Saga: Season 1
Arriving July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build A Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
Arriving July 10
12 Strong
Arriving July 11
For Jojo
Valley Of The Dead
Arriving July 12
Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks
How To Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
Arriving July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life And Legacy Of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under The Amalfi Sun
Arriving July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
Arriving July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
Arriving July 16
Umma
Arriving July 18
Live Is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn To Read
Too Old For Fairy Tales
Arriving July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak
Arriving July 20
Bad Exorcist: Season 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
Arriving July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
Arriving July 22
Blow Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
One Piece: New Episodes
Arriving July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5
Arriving July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl
Street Food: USA
Arriving July 27
Car Masters: Rust To Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man On The Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
Arriving July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy And The Cockroaches: Next Generation
Arriving July 29
The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
Arriving July 31
The Wretched
What’s leaving Netflix in July 2022?
Leaving July 1
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived In The Castle
Leaving July 6
Brick Mansions
Leaving July 7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving July 11
The Strangers: Prey At Night
Leaving July 14
The Brave
Leaving July 15
Radium Girls
Leaving July 19
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving July 21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 23
Django Unchained
Leaving July 25
Banana Split
Leaving July 31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge Of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday The 13th
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
Lean On Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You’ve Got Mail