As a heat wave hits the country, staying inside is looking better and better. Steer clear from sun rays and keep yourself entertained with Netflix’s new horde of content that arrives on the streamer in July, from big action blockbusters to quiet, yearning period romances set in the English countryside.

The main attraction is obviously the curtain closing second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season, which hits the streamer on July 1. After Volume 1 introduced us to the big bad that is Vecna (and Kate Bush’s supreme powers of deterring him), Volume 2 is gearing up as a climatic final battle for Hawkins’ gang of heroes will likely produce a few character deaths and tears from fans everywhere.

If you’re more into the classics than say, 1980s kids being tormented by monsters, Netflix’s newest adaption of Jane Austen’s Persuasion graces us with its presence on July 15. Starring Dakota Johnson as the clever but shy Anne Elliot, Persuasion follows Anne as she is reunited with her former lover Captain Wentworth (played by Cosmo Jarvis), who she was persuaded to not marry due to his lack of wealth and status. Featuring miscommunication, discussions of class and of course, lots of longing looks between the leads, the film will surely fill up the Bridgerton-sized hole left in period romance lover’s hearts.

What’s coming to Netflix in July 2022?

Arriving July 1st

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call To Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Arriving July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Arriving July 4

Leave No Trace

Arriving July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl In The Picture

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between

King Of Stonks

Uncle From Another World

Arriving July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3

Vinland Saga: Season 1

Arriving July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build A Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

Arriving July 10

12 Strong

Arriving July 11

For Jojo

Valley Of The Dead

Arriving July 12

Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks

How To Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

Arriving July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life And Legacy Of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under The Amalfi Sun

Arriving July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

Arriving July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

Arriving July 16

Umma

Arriving July 18

Live Is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn To Read

Too Old For Fairy Tales

Arriving July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak

Arriving July 20

Bad Exorcist: Season 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

Arriving July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

Arriving July 22

Blow Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

One Piece: New Episodes

Arriving July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5

Arriving July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl

Street Food: USA

Arriving July 27

Car Masters: Rust To Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man On The Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

Arriving July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy And The Cockroaches: Next Generation

Arriving July 29

The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

Arriving July 31

The Wretched

What’s leaving Netflix in July 2022?

Leaving July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived In The Castle

Leaving July 6

Brick Mansions

Leaving July 7

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving July 11

The Strangers: Prey At Night

Leaving July 14

The Brave

Leaving July 15

Radium Girls

Leaving July 19

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 23

Django Unchained

Leaving July 25

Banana Split

Leaving July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge Of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday The 13th

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

Lean On Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail