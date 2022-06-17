Noah Schnapp is earning his apparent reputation as “the Tom Holland of Stranger Things” by (somewhat) spoiling some major plot points from Volume II of the fourth season. “I actually have made some mistakes,” he admits during an appearance on The Tonight Show.



“I literally just realized this today,” Schanpp tells Jimmy Fallon. “I posted stuff on my Instagram of, like, an explosion or something and it’s from the second volume and people were, like, ‘Are you—is this a spoiler?’ And I was, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get in trouble.’ So I literally just took it down.”

Unfortunately, he cannot stop himself, as later in the segment he teases: “You can expect from Volume II, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big…” Incredulous, Fallon interrupts, “Wow, that’s a big spoiler. Dude, you just said something that you can’t say!”

Advertisement

“No, but I didn’t say who!” Schnapp argues. “...Well, you guys can assume that obvi–someone’s gonna–” He then draws a finger across his throat.

“No, we don’t assume that!” exclaims Fallon, who must not be watching the same show. At this point, it’s a wonder anyone still lives in Hawkins, Indiana, for the amount of fatalities that town has seen.

Noah Schnapp Hints at Deaths and Gore in Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 | The Tonight Show

Sure, the Duffer Brothers have been “sensitive sallies” about keeping their main cast safe–just when you think there’s finally been a major death, Hopper (David Harbour) shows up in a Russian prison, alive and (relatively) well.

But they have been pretty ruthless with their side characters, and the writers have even done a pretty good job of making the audience care about a side character before brutally wiping them off the map. Take Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), a sweet cheerleader with a troubled home life who was this season’s first victim. Or Bob, Joyce’s (Wynona Rider) brave and kindhearted boyfriend played by the ever-lovable Sean Astin. And remember Barb (Shannon Purser), for goodness sake?

All this to say: even if there are deaths in Volume II, the main crew may well make it out alive. But that doesn’t mean the fatalities won’t be heartbreaking, either.