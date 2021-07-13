Courteney Cox Photo : Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

She finally did it. After 235 episodes and then some of playing Monica Geller, Courteney Cox received an Emmy nomination for her work on Friends. Well, te chnically it’s for the Friends: The Reunion special which aired on HBO Max earlier this year— but it’s as close as she’ll get.

Friends: The Reunion brought the gang back t o the iconic set of the sitcom, where they looked back on the show that solidified many of their careers. Cox was one of the executive producers of Friends: The Reunion, which received the Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded). The original show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—w ho all served as executive producers as well—s hare the nomination with Cox.

NBC’s Friends aired from 1994-2004, racking up 62 Emmy nominations over its decade long run. Everyone received their flowers for their part on the series, except for Cox. Aniston nabbed five nominations, Kudrow scored six nominations for her role as the “Smelly Cat” singing Phoebe Buffay, LeBlanc received three nominations as Joey Tribbiani, Perry snagged one nomination in 2002 for his role as Chandler Bing, and even Schwimmer was nominated in the supporting comedy actor category in 1995 for playing the insufferable Ross Geller.

Last month, the Cougar Town actress appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show, reflecting on how being the only lead cast member to not be nominated affected her at the time.

“When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,” Cox said. “I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

Friends: The Reunion also received the Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Lighting Design.