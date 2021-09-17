It is, as has always been the case, impossible to say with certainty whether or not the kids are alright. For every promising youth out there, we hear about others who create or follow social media trends about stuff like willful ly getting diarrhea from eating frozen honey on camera. For every child genius, there are plenty of others accidentally getting fucked up on nutmeg for clout.



Now, in a trend that’s kind of admirable in its sheer stupidity, the kids have created a TikTok challenge that consists of nothing more than filming themselves running up to someone’s doorstep and emptying cans of beans onto it.

“Beaning” really is that simple. Those who partake sneak around with cans of beans and, hearts filled with the joy of low-stakes mischief, film themselves emptying said cans onto a hapless person’s front porch or car. It looks like this. And like this. And, in more involved form, like this. There’s really nothing to it.



The Guardian reports that beaning’s been around for a month or so and has become “so prevalent that the police have had to intervene” with “alerts about beaning, urging people to look out for the warning signs.” These signs, according to police in Leeds, U.K. cited in a recent news article, include “youths buying large quantities of cans of beans” or “children removing cans from the kitchen” of the family home.

Hopefully exhausted parents and minimum wage retail employees across the world keep this warning in mind as the threat of spilled beans increases with every passing day. Otherwise this trend is bound to spiral into complete anarchy until every windshield and doorway has been flooded with delicious sauces and tasty morsels.



[via Boing Boing]



