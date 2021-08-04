The cultural vanguard at TikTok have embraced a new trend that consists entirely of freezing some honey, eating it on camera, then most likely spending the rest of the day annihilating a bathroom. Having learned very little from years spent downing Tide Pods and nutmeg on the internet, the extremely online have decided to start chewing on frozen honey from water bottles to take part in a new challenge.



NBC News has detailed the trend, which at the time of writing has racked up 667.3 million views under the #FrozenHoney tag and 89.7 million for the #FrozenHoneyChallenge variation. Every video is pretty much the same thing. Someone shows off the frozen honey, takes a huge bite that makes our teeth hurt in sympathy, then comments on the taste.



Why it’s so popular, we don’t know. The article points out it likely came to TikTok after having “been a staple of YouTube channels devoted to autonomous sensory meridian response, also known as ASMR, in which content creators eat frozen honey to create sounds that some people find relaxing.”

This is all well and good, except for the fact that people who have tried the challenge sometimes say “they felt sick or were running for the bathroom with diarrhea” afterwards, which isn’t surprising since they’d just shotgunned a huge portion of a bottle of honey into their guts. To back common sense up a little more, the article cites experts who warn that doing the challenge could lead to fun stuff like “diarrhea, stomach cramping, bloating, and other adverse effects.” One of these is a concern “that the sticky substance could hurt people’s teeth, cause cavities, and pull out fillings.”



TikTok users: We encourage you to free yourselves of the tyranny of the algorithm. You do not need to give yourself diarrhea and rip out your fillings to enjoy yourself on the platform. Why not enjoy innovations in Rickrolling or spend your time singing sea shanties, exploring time travel, and trying to hex the moon instead?



