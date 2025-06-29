Donald Trump found "very wealthy people" to buy TikTok but won't say who they are
After postponing the TikTok ban three times, the President is now claiming he has it all figured out.(Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
Donald Trump is eager to keep the misinformation flowing and needs social media apps to do it. Facebook, YouTube, and X, the everything app, are all owned by American companies looking to please him. Meanwhile, the missing piece of the puzzle, TikTok, awaits a federally mandated banishment. Earlier this month, Trump, once again, punted his TikTok ban for another 90 days, in hopes of finding the right wealthy people to buy the country’s most popular, relevant, and mind-altering social media app, so it can, presumably, be reshaped into another trough of grifters, AI slop, and conspiracy theorists. Speaking to Fox Business today (per Deadline), he told Maria Bartiromo that he has found “very wealthy people” to buy the app but won’t reveal their names for another two weeks.