Donald Trump is eager to keep the misinformation flowing and needs social media apps to do it. Facebook, YouTube, and X, the everything app, are all owned by American companies looking to please him. Meanwhile, the missing piece of the puzzle, TikTok, awaits a federally mandated banishment. Earlier this month, Trump, once again, punted his TikTok ban for another 90 days, in hopes of finding the right wealthy people to buy the country’s most popular, relevant, and mind-altering social media app, so it can, presumably, be reshaped into another trough of grifters, AI slop, and conspiracy theorists. Speaking to Fox Business today (per Deadline), he told Maria Bartiromo that he has found “very wealthy people” to buy the app but won’t reveal their names for another two weeks.

“I think we’ll probably need approval, and I think President Xi will probably do it,” he said. “I’ll tell you in two weeks.” As expected, he neglected to add anything of substance other than a cryptic plug for an announcement that probably won’t happen. Nevertheless, the company’s ban was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this year, and ever since arriving in office days after the law was signed into law, Trump has delayed enforcement through executive order, postponing the ban three times. The ban is currently scheduled to take effect on September 18.

TikTok, as we all remember, was banned 300 years ago on January 17, 2025. This is thanks to a bipartisan bill Congress passed 400 years ago, in 2024, over concerns that ByteDance’s relationship to the Chinese government presented national security concerns to American users. ByteDance is subject to oversight by the Chinese Communist Party. However, the company claims that the government has never requested user data and, even if it did, ByteDance wouldn’t hand it over. Either way, TikTokers have until mid-September to get their best torso-based dances in. After that, who knows, maybe President Deals can find it in his heart to give them another 90 days.