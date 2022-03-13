The Oscars are two weeks away , but just before that, some of the biggest names in film and TV will have to battle it out at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards this evening.

This year, CODA, Dune, Belfast, King Richard, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and The Power Of The Dog, Squid Game, Succession, Yellowjackets—among others—have all made the list of nominees.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, and this year, the red carpet is back and in full festive swing.



The A.V. Club has rounded up some of the best red carpet arrivals just before the awards are handed out.



This list will be updated as more stars arrive on the red carpet.

