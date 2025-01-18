The Critics Choice Awards have been delayed, again For the second time in a few weeks, the Critics Choice Awards have been bumped, and will now take place on Friday, February 7.

In addition to their actual, massive, and important impacts on human life—i.e., the millions of dollars in damages, homes destroyed, and lives lost that have happened since their outbreak earlier this month—the California fires have also been playing hell with this year’s Awards Season planning. Case in point: A press release from the Critics Choice Association this evening, announcing that the group has once again been forced to move its 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, this time to Friday, February 7.

This is actually the second time the ceremony has had to be moved in recent weeks: The CCA previously had to vacate last Sunday, the 12th (on account of so many things being on fire), to move to Sunday, January 26th. Now, the organization has had to abandon its usual Sunday slot outright, and will instead debut on a Friday evening in February, and with its standard red-carpet coverage now removed. (The awards show itself will still run on E!.) That day of the week switch is presumably because the Directors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild Awards are already scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, and that kind of lays out the actual issue that happens when these dates start getting moved: Awards season (which, as much as we can mock it for its frivolity, also represents untold amounts of labor from the innumerable people who make these shows run smoothly) is so tightly packed these days that even a small adjustment can cause bumps to crop up elsewhere. All of which is currently hanging over the head of the Oscars, with the Academy resolutely stating that it’s not budging from its planned March 2 date, even as nomination deadlines have had to be moved on account of *gestures to many things being on fire*. (The Oscar nominations are currently scheduled to be announced on Thursday, January 23, although god only knows if that’ll stick.)

Anyway, mark your calendars (albeit, maybe in pencil, not in pen): The Critics Choice Awards will be here on Friday, February 7.