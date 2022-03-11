This Sunday, March 13th, the Critics Choice Awards will take place in Los Angeles and London, celebrating achievements in film and television. Awards season is still going strong, and this ceremony will be the latest step before it culminates in the Oscars on March 27.



While the Screen Actors Guild Awards are more notable for their voter pool overlap with the Oscars, the Critics Choice Awards shouldn’t be written off as a way to predict who will walk away with the biggest trophies. Belfast and West Side Story are the most-nominated projects in the film categories, while Succession leads the pack for television.

Beyond recognizing the top 2021 releases, Billy Crystal will be presented with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, and Halle Berry is this year’s pick for the SeeHer Award.

Who is hosting the Critics Choice Awards?

The ceremony will be hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs.

Who are the presenters for the Critics Choice Awards?

The night promises a stacked lineup of celebs. Venus and Serena Williams, whose childhoods were depicted in King Richard, will take the stage. Other presenters include Issa Rae, Jimmy Kimmel, Ava DuVernay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dylan O’Brien, Nasim Pedrad, J.K. Simmons, Zoey Deutch, and Alan Kim.

Where can you watch the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW and TBS at 6pm CT/7 pm EST. Due to pandemic travel challenges, the ceremony will be split between locations in Los Angeles and London in order to accommodate more nominees.

Who are the 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominees?

There’s still plenty of love for The Power Of The Dog at the Critics Choice Awards, but Belfast and West Side Story dominated the film nominations.

In the film acting categories, a couple of performances widely considered as snubs by the Academy Awards–Nicolas Cage in Pig and Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim–have a shot to win here. Additionally, there is a separate category for Best Young Actor/Actress, where the more youthful performers Jude Hill, Cooper Hoffman, Emilia Jones, Woody Norman, Saniyya Sidney, and Rachel Zegler were nominated.

Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead fame nabbed dual nominations for his Spencer and The Power Of The Dog scores, though only the latter has a shot at the Oscars.

When it comes to TV acting, numerous Succession stars are likely to split the vote, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong duking it out for Best Actor In A Drama Series and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen all getting nods for Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series.

On the comedy side, Ted Lasso and Only Murders In The Building both received four nominations. Other series to keep an eye on include The Great, What We Do In The Shadows, Hacks, and The Other Two.

See the full Critics Choice Awards nominees for film and television.