The Curb Your Enthusiasm writers knew that after all those Zoom specials where fans got to see their favorite characters deal with the pandemic, it would be a missed opportunity to not show how the fictionalized version of Larry David would navigate new social conventions like having to socialize with unmasked people, and not wanting to shake hands out of health precautions. Thankfully, we get to see Larry be perhaps even more socially inept than before in the 11th season of Curb set to premiere next month.



Advertisement

HBO released a teaser that zooms out of what appears to be planet Earth, but actually turns out to be David’s balding head. The text accompanying the footage reads “The world has changed. He hasn’t.” The teaser also announces the premiere date: Sunday, October 24 at 10:40 p.m. ET. After the premiere, the next nine episodes will air Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

As for what to expect Larry to be up to in the upcoming season, Curb producer and writer Jeff Schaffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter last December how COVID impacted the upcoming season’s storyline. “We started writing Curb before COVID, and then when COVID happened we had to change some things. We had to make the decision about what era we were writing — before, during or after COVID — and the real factor was when we would be premiering,” he said. “We made the decision to set the new season in a post-COVID world. COVID definitely happened and we definitely talk about it, but we were assuming that Biden would win and that things would be better by the fall of 2021. COVID is in the rearview mirror, but it happened. And Larry [the character] has opinions on all of it. I can’t tell you which characters got COVID, but I can definitely tell you that we do examine peoples’ behavior during the COVID era.”

