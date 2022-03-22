Greg Berlanti is more than a television producer. He’s one of Time’s most influential people in the world. Berlanti’s turned the CW into the Graceland of mid-budget superhero and mystery shows based on old comic books—spearheading not only the Arrow-verse but also Riverdale and a laundry list of shows indebted to the adventures of hot Archie.

Advertisement

CW isn’t here to rock the boat, though. They’re here to bring you the shows you love that inspire the fan-fiction you read. So it’s no surprise that the CW gave early renewal to a slew of shows people can’t get enough of. Most importantly, The Flash will be returning for season nine, and Riverdale is back for season seven.

But that’s not all. The CW is also bringing back its spate of reboots, remakes, and re-imaginings . Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker are all on the rebound. This should please anyone waiting for the new Walker, Texas Ranger to tell a little boy that he has a terminal illness.

The CW deals in the Berlanti productions and things that seem like they would be Berlanti productions, but they also have a bunch of fantastic magic shows. Televisions’ preeminent sleight of hand showcases , Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters Of Illusion, are re-appearing for season nine. As is something called Worlds Funniest Animals, a show that probably isn’t about magic, but it sounds like it could be magical .

While a Fool Us marathon is probably the best way to overcome a hangover on a Sunday morning, it’s probably not why most people are reading this. You want to know about Riverdale and The Flash. Alas, they only tell us that they’re returning.

Just a stray thought: When will they get around to giving Scooby-Doo the Riverdale treatment? Come on, Berlanti. We want sexy Shaggy!