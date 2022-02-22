Leave your robot mask off and put on your disconcerting dog mask: It’s time to go back to Daft Punk’s Homework era—when Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter were just human DJs and not cool robots (historians will recall that they became robots on 9/9/99 for the album Discovery). It’s been a year since Daft Punk broke up, and given that occaision and the duo’s apparent fondness for dates that are all one number (today is 2/22/22), they’ve decided to celebrate with a new 25th anniversary box set of Homework and, if you catch it in time, a Twitch stream of a show from the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on Daft Punk’s first tour in 1997.

As for the box set, it’s available digitally right now and includes 15 remixes of songs off Homework—most of which have never been available on streaming services, according to Variety. The vinyl version of Homework (25th Anniversary Edition) and a vinyl reissue of Alive 97 will be available on April 15. The track list for new version of Homework is below.

Disc 1:

01 “Daftendirekt”

02 “WDPK 83.7 FM”

03 “Revolution 909”

04 “Da Funk”

05 “Phoenix”

06 “Fresh”

07 “Around The World”

08 “Rollin’ & Scratchin’”

09 “Teachers”

10 “High Fidelity”

11 “Rock’n Roll”

12 “Oh Yeah”

13 “Burnin’”

14 “Indo Silver Club”

15 “Alive”

16 “Funk Ad”

Disc 2 (remixes):

01 “Around The World (I:Cube remix)”

02 “Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)”

03 “Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)”

04 “Around the World (Mellow Mix)”

05 “Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Main Mix)”

06 “Around the World (Kenlou Mix)”

07 “Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix”

08 “Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix”

09 “Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)”

10 “Burnin’ (Slam mix)”

11 “Around The World (Original Lead Only)”

12 “Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)”

13 “Around The World (Raw Dub)”

14 “Teachers (extended mix)”

15 “Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)”