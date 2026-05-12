Jon Stewart dons a hazmat suit and exposes himself to the media's hantavirus panic
The hantavirus is not a new COVID, but a new Daily Show dives into why that doesn't seem to matter to the news media.Courtesy of Comedy Central
Jon Stewart is hardly the most trustworthy person to get health news from. For a couple of years there, he was spreading the thoroughly debunked “lab leak” theory—a controversy he seemingly winked at on tonight’s broadcast. But if there’s one thing you can depend on him for, it is media criticism, and tonight’s Daily Show put the host back in that mode to talk about the hantavirus. That’s because the Daily Show wasn’t spending time on the latest hypocrisy of a free-falling democracy, but rather the way the news attempts to create panic, even when it flies in the face of facts.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.