It certainly seems to be the era of the beloved artist biopic, and the long-running musical adaptation, and, well, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who, based on her social media and sky-rocketing career, has apparently not had a single bad day since breaking into the mainstream with Normal People two years ago.

All three of these trends reached a natural (but welcome) crescendo today in Sony Pictures’ announcement that Edgar-Jones had landed the role of beloved singer-songwriter Carole King in their upcoming biopic of the artist . The film will be adapted from the biographical musical Beautiful, which ran on Broadway from 2014-2019.

King herself has already given Edgar-Jones her blessing. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” the artist told Variety.

The movie, which is directed by Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right), will feature many of King’s hits originally seen in the musical (such as “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and “It’s Too Late”) as well as classics she wrote for other artists such as Aretha Franklin, Little Eva, and The Monkees.

Daisy Edgar-Jones ( who, to allay any confusion, is not playing rockstar Daisy Jones in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation and didn’t sing in Where The Crawdads Sing) has never had a major musical role before. Still, she did get to perform a whole Bette Midler song in Hulu’s recent true-crime series Under The Banner Of Heaven, so this casting is not completely out of the blue.

Plus, if she needs extra vocal coaching we imagine she can always go to her good pal Phoebe Bridgers, who wrote a single for a different Sally Rooney series, and is engaged to Paul Mescal, Edgar-Jones’ Normal People co-star, and collaborated on the Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack, which... oh, yeah, is a different Daisy Jones. While this new credit may render the Daisy Edgar-Jones extended universe a little more unwieldy, it’s still one that always feels too beautiful not to enter.