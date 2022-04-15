Phoebe Bridgers has shared her sole offering for 2022, a song called “Sidelines” written exclusively for the forthcoming Sally Rooney series adaptation Conversations With Friends. The track is brimming with ennui and Bridgers’ stoic imagery-filled lyricism.

For “Sidelines,” Bridgers teamed up with bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. In a post on Instagram, the singer-songwriter shares that the cover art is a photo of her grandfather. It’s her first original release since her 2020 album Punisher. However, s he’s shared a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” and an EP of reworked Punisher songs titled Copycat Killer. Last year, she also joined the band MUNA for the pop bop “Silk-Chiffon.”

Conversations With Friends premieres on Hulu on May 15. The series stars Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, and Sasha Lane.

Bridgers is also currently on tour, where she’s taking Punisher to Europe for the first time.

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour dates

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/16: Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/23: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/20: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/24: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/27: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/28: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/29:O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/21: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/24: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troutdale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic Festival - Pasadena, CA