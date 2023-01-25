Add Hulu to the list of networks severing ties with Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland has lost another job. Hours after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland, Hulu is following suit, announcing that they would not be working with him going forward. Roiland was recently charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment . While he’s denied the allegations, these studios are clearly not taking any chances.

Roiland is the co-creator, executive producer, and a voice actor on two Hulu shows: Solar Opposites and Koala Man. Like Rick & Morty, both shows are expected to continue without Roiland. “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” read a statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals, per Deadline.

Roiland stands accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment stemming from a May 2020 complaint by a woman he was dating at the time. The semi-sealed court documents about the complaint were made public earlier this month. His lawyer maintains Roiland’s innocence and criticized the “inaccurate” reporting of the charges against him. He is currently required to appear at an April 27th hearing. If convicted, Roiland faces up to seven years in prison.

Advertisement

While Hulu was quick to drop Justin Roiland, Solar Opposites has also been the subject of controversy over its cast. Thomas Middleditch, who stars in the show, was accused by 10 women of sexual misconduct at the Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger. At least four women were past employees who claimed that the club’s owners ignored warnings about Middleditch.

In 2018, several years before the allegations, Middleditch spoke to The A.V. Club about the #MeToo movement and, in particular, Middleditch’s former Silicon Valley co-star T.J. Miller, who left the show amid misconduct allegations:

Speaking as a guy, as a man, as a male human, it’s kind of scary, with this fervor that’s surrounding it, where an allegation can just pop up and then it’s really incumbent upon you to fervently defend your character. I’m not gonna dive into what’s real or not. I’m just saying it’s a little bit scary. I mean, I thought the whole Aziz Ansari thing was kind of absurd. Like, there’s a difference between assault and just kind of strange sex. You don’t want to live in a world where it’s just so stiff that there’s no, I don’t know, something? I don’t know where I’m going with that, but I don’t really know enough about [the allegations against Miller] to comment on. Just don’t know about it, really. But it is tricky, you know. It’s weird. It’s like we live in a world where currently the climate, let’s say, is where a j’accuse will really turn your world upside down.

G/O Media may get a commission Rock on Sock Affairs Officially-licensed socks

Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records. Buy at Sock Affairs Advertisement

That said, Middleditch is expected to continue on Solar Opposites while Roiland’s roles will be recast— as they will be for Rick And Morty and, presumably, any updates to his video game High On Life.