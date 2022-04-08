Dancing With The Stars has somehow been around for 30 seasons on ABC. The show where celebrities compete to show who has the best moves has drummed up plenty of headlines over the years, from adding Carole Baskin to its list of “celebrity” dancers, to the very questionable move of having former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer shimmy to Spice Girls.



But, surprisingly, after a 16-year stint on the network, Dancing With The Stars is getting a new home: Disney Plus. Per Deadline, the series was picked up by the Disney streamer for seasons 31 and 32, premiering on Disney Plus this fall. Deadline also reports that Dancing With The Stars is “believed to be the first live streaming reality show in the U.S.,” with its move to Disney Plus.

While there’s bad news for whoever watches Dancing With The Stars and doesn’t have a Disney Plus login, there’s good news for those who wanted more football. There will be an additional, exclusive Monday Night Football game airing during that time slot, as part of ESPN’s contract with ABC.

ABC shared a statement on the decision, writing, “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming.”

This news also comes after a source told The Sun that producers were concerned over the show’s low ratings last year. The anonymous source close to the production said, “Sure headline makers are in there, but it just hasn’t as yet captured the public. Sometimes these things take time and other times the contestants do not resonate or connect to audiences.”