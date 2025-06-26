Spectrum customers will get Hulu and previously axed Disney channels under new deal

A hot new bundle (that’s mostly just a shiny old bundle) has entered the villa. Disney and Charter just signed a new deal expanding the carriage agreement they previously inked in 2023, per The Hollywood Reporter. Spectrum customers will have access to Hulu content as part of their existing subscription (at the ad-supported tier, so don’t get too excited) later this summer. They’ll also have access to ESPN’s forthcoming streaming platform when the service launches this fall.

The two companies had a harder time defining the terms of their relationship in 2023, eventually penning a deal that saw eight Disney-owned cable channels—including Freeform, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and more—yanked from Spectrum lineups. Those channels are now coming back as both companies seem to have realized that more, at least in this case, is better. Specific details of the deal were not disclosed, but it will “expand Spectrum’s entertainment offering and create meaningful value for both companies by boosting advertising reach and strengthening audience engagement across platforms,” the companies shared in a joint statement.

“I think if we’re learning anything in this moment, it is that we need to remain flexible, that these models are changing rapidly, that keeping up with technology and the consumer means we have to stay flexible and agile,” Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, told THR. “Rapidly” is almost an understatement. In this phase of the streaming wars, companies are merging and splitting apart in record speed. Max and Paramount+ With Showtime both have new names, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast are both breaking up, and even Netflix is getting into the regular old cable business. And that’s all been within the past six-or-so months.

“We began this journey to transform the video proposition for consumers with Disney, so it is befitting that this new agreement and the doubling down on our strategy continues with them,” Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter, added. At least it’s good to have an ally in these ever-changing times.