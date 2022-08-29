Watch out Harry Potter—Daniel Radcliffe just may have a new career-defining performance in the absurd career-spanning biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The first film trailer for the Roku Original has arrived, and it’s just as playful and kitschy as the subject himself.

The trailer first introduces us to a misunderstood child Al, whose parents tell him maybe he should just stop being who he is. Not giving up, Al then privately explores his love of the accordion as a teenager, and gets dragged home from a “polka party” by the police.

“All I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Radcliffe as Yankovic tells his college friends before busting in an adaptation of “My Sharona” featuring a package of bologna.

Advertisement

Just like Yankovic’s entire body of parodying work, Weird takes aim at the overwrought tropes seen in the standard celebrity biopic, from his discovery by a talent agent in a small town bar, to the constructing of a “checkered past” riddled with drug and alcohol abuse, to his eventual rebirth.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story - official trailer

Evan Rachel Wood stars in the film as a fictionalized Madonna, who becomes Al’s wild child girlfriend and pushes him down a dark path. We also catch a glimpse of Quinta Brunson as the almighty talk show host, Oprah. All the while, the talent manager played by Rainn Wilson constantly sports a red bow tie and top hat, even as he gives a pep talk to Al from a bubble bath.

G/O Media may get a commission Over 20% off Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Phones Use any cellular provider

All of them being unlocked means you can link them with your current cellular service provider (or any new provider even) and get set up immediately. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere as the opening film for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness programming before arriving on Roku’s free streaming channel November 4.