The Wonder

Netflix October 2

The Wonder | Official Trailer | Netflix

When an 11-year-old girl appears to have survived four months of not eating thanks to divine miracles, a nurse (Florence Pugh) and a nun are sent to determine if, in fact, this is a Heavenly exception to medical science. The Wonder is set in late 19th century Ireland, and in a heavily Catholic village, families that survived the 1861 famine (which in turn followed the Great Famine of the 1840s) might easily find inspiration in the idea of divine nutrition. Of course, that time and setting being what they are, there’s also plenty of space for women and children to get abused in the name of the all-powerful church.

The script and its source novel come from Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, another tale of a young child finding wonder in an abusive environment. That’s not the only Oscar pedigree here: director Sebastian Lelio won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2017 for A Fantastic Woman. The cast includes Tom Burke, Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones, and Elaine Cassidy.

And in a self-conscious, Brechtian touch, Pugh flat out tells viewers at the start that this is a story, implying, perhaps, that anything can happen because this isn’t a documentary. Chances are it unfolds as the book does—though it’s up to you whether or not to read that first. [Luke Y. Thompson]