What originally started as a Daria spin-off series featuring Daria and her friend Jodie, then became a series all about Jodie. Now, the spin-off is being developed as a feature animated film titled Jodie. Tracee Ellis Ross is still attached to lead the MTV project as Jodie, and the film will follow the college graduate as she interns for the tech company Firstfinity.

The film fills out its cast with King Of The Hill’s Pamela Adlon, Cole Escola, Jojo T. Gibbs, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper, Zosia Mamet, SNL’s Alex Moffat, Dermot Mulroney, Arden Myrin, Kal Penn, Kofi Siriboe, Dulcé Sloan, and Heléne Yorke.

The full character descriptions are below, per Variety:

– Pamela Adlon will play Jocelyn Light, the trailblazing VP of Internet Affairs at FirstFinity whom Jodie reveres.



– Cole Escola will play Ryan, Jodie’s intern friend at Firstfinity who is allergic to earnestness.

– Jojo T. Gibbs will play Tiffany, who has swag for weeks, lives in Jodie’s building and is Cas’ ex.

– William Jackson Harper will play Mack, Jodie’s witty and supportive high school sweetheart from the original “Daria” series.

– Zosia Mamet will play Greta, a beachy-waved, self-proclaimed empath and Jodie’s fellow intern at Firstfinity.

– Alex Moffat will play Barry, the overeager internship coordinator at Firstfinity who, despite being in his 50s, desperately tries to be Gen-Z cool.

– Dermot Mulroney will play Lionel, the powerful and charming CEO of Firstfinity.

– Arden Myrin will play Britney, the former Lawndale cheerleader from Daria turned influencer at FirstFinity.

– Kal Penn will play Sandeep, another fellow intern who is a fitness-obsessed, tech bro.

– Kofi Siriboe will play Raymond, Jodie’s incredibly handsome, but not-so-friendly supervisor at Firstfinity.

– Dulcé Sloan will play Cas, Jodie’s fun-loving best friend from college and new roommate. A finance genius and social butterfly, Cas plays as hard as she grinds.

– Helene Yorke will play Nia, Jodie’s brown-nosing, fellow intern who will do whatever it takes to get ahead.