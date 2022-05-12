Megan Stalter’s star continues to rise as she snags her first full-length feature, the dark comedy titled Cora Bora. She’ll lead the Hannah Pearl Utt-directed flick alongside Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick) and Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh, Twenties).

Stalter joins the film as Cora, who senses her open relationship is on the rocks. When the struggling musician and messy millennial goes home to Portland to win her girlfriend back, she realizes it’s much more than her love life that needs salvaging, per Deadline.

In a post on Instagram, Stalter writes, “I can’t begin to put into words how special this movie is!! Its gayyyy, it’s sadddd, it’s funnyyyyy and everyone who made it is magic magic.”

The Cora Bora cast also features Ayden Mayeri (I Love That for You), Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect franchise), Andre Hyland (Big Time Adolescence), and Heather Morris (Glee).

Stalter first made a name for herself as a comedian and internet personality through TikTok, which she used as a platform to show off her over-the-top character work. Stalter was a breakout star in the first season of HBO’s Hacks, where she plays Kayla, the ditzy assistant to Paul W. Downs’ Jimmy. You can see more of her in this role in the second season, which premieres on HBO Max today. She’s also set to appear in the reboot of Queer As Folk, and Daisy Ridley’s Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Utt made her debut in 2015 with the lesbian television series Disengaged, in which she stars with Jen Tullock (Severance). In 2016, Utt created a full-length feature based on the series, also titled Disengaged. Her follow-up feature, Before You Know It, debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and stars Utt, Mayeri, Oona Yaffe, and Alec Baldwin.