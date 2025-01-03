Dark Winds season 3 teaser learns how to live with monstrosity Zahn McClarnon returns as Lt. Joe Leaphorn March 9 on AMC.

“When you kill a man, he’s bound to you. I’ve accepted it, and I am prepared to go on living with it every day,” Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) declares in the new Dark Winds season three teaser. Being haunted by the ghosts of the past is one thing, but it’s the monsters walking the earth that present the biggest problems in Dark Winds, which returns to AMC on March 9. And this season there’ll be more darkness than ever with eight episodes, two more than the previous seasons got.

The upcoming third season promises to pick up where the last season left off, following “Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake,” according to a synopsis from AMC. “Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

The Dark Winds season three teaser gives a brief glimpse at new guest stars Jenna Elfman as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington and Bruce Greenwood as Tom Spenser. Additional new guest stars include Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.), Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea), Alex Meraz (The Walking Dead), Terry Serpico (Yellowstone), Derek Hinkey (American Primeval), Phil Burke (Hell On Wheels), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner Of Heaven).

Dark Winds was created by Graham Roland based off of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels. John Wirth (Hell On Wheels, Wu Assassins) serves as showrunner. McClarnon serves as one of the series’ executive producers alongside Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin. “It’s a damn fine show, and I think it’s past time Zahn McClarnon got an Emmy. Maybe next year,” Martin wrote on his blog last year, ahead of production on the third season. In addition to the season three teaser (above), can check out a couple new first look photos below.