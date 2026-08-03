Dave Bautista might be the new Kratos on God Of War
Ryan Hurst, who voiced Thor in the God Of War Ragnorök video game, exited the role of Kratos after an on-set biceps injury.Courtesy of Prime Video
Boy! The gods are speaking, and they might have found a new Kratos. Per Deadline, Dave Bautista is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst as Kratos in Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of God Of War. In a situation that’s probably familiar to former WWE Champion Bautista, Hurst suffered a torn bicep while performing a stunt in June. The injury, which requires surgery with a lengthy recovery time, occurred roughly four months into the shoot. Production on God Of War was paused and is expected to restart in Vancouver this October.
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