We’re only about a month away from committing the Crimes Of The Future, the new body-horror crisis from David Cronenberg. But while we’ve spent more than enough time analyzing the trailer, Cronenberg’s been lining up his next movie.

Per Deadline, iconic French actor Vincent Cassel will star in Cronenberg’s The Shrouds, a thriller about a grieving widower who invents a device that allows people to connect with the dead via a burial shroud. And by “ connect,” that doesn’t mean, like, communicate. It means mourners can watch “their specific departed loved one decompose in real time.” Yeah, Cronenberg’s still got it.

Here’s the full synopsis from Deadline:

Cassel will play Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art – though controversial – cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.

Doesn’t that sound fantastic?

Cassel and Cronenberg have worked together before. The actor previously starred in Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method for the Canadian auteur. But American audiences will also know him from Westworld, Ocean’s Eleven, and, of course, Shrek. Meanwhile, Cronenberg is preparing for walkouts when his new movie premieres at Cannes.



“Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there’ll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack,” Cronenberg told Deadline. “People always walk out, and the seats notoriously clack as you get up, because the seats fold back and hit the back of the seat. So, you hear clack, clack, clack.”

The Shrouds will reportedly begin filming in March 2023. Luckily, Crimes Of The Future will be here to tide us over. Crimes hits theaters in June.