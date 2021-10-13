Halloween Kills hasn’t even come out yet but director David Gordon Green is already teasing what’s to come in his final Halloween film.



Halloween Kills picks up right after the events of 2018's Halloween, but Halloween Ends will be set in present day. In an interview with Uproxx, Green says the third movie “jumps into a contemporary timeline,” incorporating current events into the story—including the pandemic.

“Whe re we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma—and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down,” he explains.

But given how the movie will come out on October 22, 2022, we’re cautiously optimistic that by then, people will be able to safely spend time with others without being masked up, so it’s unclear how the pandemic will be presented in the flick. But hey, props to Michael Myers for being ahead of the curve, listening to the CDC and wearing a mask.

As for what else fans can expect from Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis recently told Total Film that there’s a chance it’ll be her final Halloween movie. “I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play [Laurie Strode],” she said, clarifying, “And I’m not saying something like, ‘Oh, because I die!’ It’s nothing to do with that. I’m talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy.”



Halloween Kills premieres in theaters and Peacock on October 15.