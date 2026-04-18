David Harbour's gonna try to boss Rambo around in the Rambo prequel

David Harbour seems like a pretty busy dude. Even if we neatly sidestep his personal life (and any full studio albums it may or may not have inspired), the former Stranger Things star has already made a strong impression on TV in 2026 with his excellent star turn in DTF St. Louis, has god knows how much Marvel stuff coming down the pike, and even just had a new “Santa Claus kills bad guys” movie, Violent Night 2, get announced. Now, THR is reporting that Harbour is taking on what might be an even more daunting task: Trying to get legendary action character John Rambo to stay in line.

See, Harbour has just signed on for a co-starring role in John Rambo, the bizarre First Blood prequel that Noah Centineo is starring in for Lionsgate and Sisu director Jalmari Helander. Specifically, Harbour will be playing Major Trautman, the authority figure memorably played by Richard Crenna in 1982’s First Blood and its two far-more-gung-ho sequels, a.k.a. the only man on the planet capable of telling John Rambo what to do.

It’s not like we can’t see it: Harbour is a natural inheritor of Crenna’s Hollywood dadbod vibes, and his mustache looks custom-built for growling orders through. It’s more that we remain somewhat baffled that the film exists at all: The Rambo franchise is already a weird series of whiplashes between being somewhat respectful portrayals of PTSD, like First Blood and the later films in the franchise, and the much more bloodthirsty movies Sylvester Stallone was making in the late ’80s. Adding a prequel starring one of Netflix’s teen heartthrobs as he develops all that trauma feels like a weird convolution of Hollywood’s never-ending nostalgia addiction.

Interestingly, news of Harbour’s casting is breaking after the film already wrapped production; the movie reportedly finished shooting in Thailand back in March. (On a similar weird timing note, Stallone himself—who’d previously grumbled that he should play Young Rambo—was only announced as an executive producer on the film around the same time.) No word yet on when John Rambo is expected to arrive in theaters.