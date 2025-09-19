Sylvester Stallone wants to play an 18-year-old, AI-de-aged Rambo "It isn't as big a stretch," the 79-year-old Stallone suggested, of using a computer to knock six entire decades off his face and body.

We don’t usually think of Sylvester Stallone as a comedic powerhouse, outside of situations in which his opponents must stop, lest his mother open fire. But the “Hollywood Ambassador” did float an idea in interviews this week that we would absolutely like to see executed, even if not for exactly the same reasons that Stallone does: A Rambo prequel starring Sly himself, with AI used to de-age him back to a spritely 18.

Stallone was asked about this possibility while doing the press rounds for the latest season of his Paramount+ series Tulsa King, where he claimed that “AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see [Rambo] at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch.” (He also notes, possibly more accurately, that “Everyone thought I was crazy” when he broached this idea.)