David Letterman praises Seth Meyers amid continued Trump attacks

Seth Meyers has been on Donald Trump’s list for a while; the president was taking cracks at the show’s ratings during the 2016 primaries. But he has only gotten bolder in his second term, especially after the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show and the brief suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. Of the three major late night channels, NBC has avoided a fate like either of these, but Trump has pretty consistently attacked Meyers all the same.

On his Truth Social page, amid all the calls for the arrest of Democratic lawmakers and musings on whether the term for “TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone” is “TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???” the president has called for NBC to cancel Meyers’ show. “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” Trump wrote on November 17. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

But if you ask David Letterman, “this is just delightful.” That’s what the former Late Night host said in a new interview for The Barbara Gains Show, shared on YouTube yesterday. “How do you think that’s going to go? So anyway, I’ve never been more proud of Seth Meyers,” Letterman said of the current host of his old show. The host also referenced Trump’s comments dismissing the assassination of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi and calling a female reporter “piggy,” referring to Trump as a “wonder of idiocy.” “It’s like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed ever, anywhere. It’s worse,” Letterman says. “Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.” You can check out the whole clip below.