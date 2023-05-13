We’ve known for a while now—specifically, since the last minute of the show’s most recent season—that David Tennant would be making a brief return trip to the world of Doctor Who this year, helping fans celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary. (Also: Catherine Tate, whose Donna Noble will once again be teaming up with Tennant’s 10th/14th Doctor.) Now we’ve got some more details about the three specials the duo will star in, including their titles, and a new trailer that shows the Doctor-Donna in action once again.

Doctor Who 2023 - 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer | BBC

Specifically, the three specials are apparently titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle,” with the trailer not just showing off old favorite, but a few new ones, including a villainous turn from a very dapper-looking Neil Patrick Harris, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as an apparent new companion-type.

All three specials are reportedly set to air on November of this year, paving the way for the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor at the end of the year. (The BBC has already issued images of Gatwa, plus companion Millie Gibson, ahead of them taking the stage in several months.)

Tate last appeared on the series back in 2010, right at the end of her and Tennant’s run. Tennant appeared in one more episode afterward—the show’s 50th anniversary, because god, but we’re getting old—in a special that allowed him to share screen time with a number of other Who actors. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies issued a statement today alongside the new trailers and titles, saying (per Variety): “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”