In the wake of a petition to remove co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr, some prominent Days Of Our Lives alums have added their voices to the mix. Both Lisa Rinna (also a Real Housewives alum) and Farah Galfond (also an alum of One Life To Live) joined the calls to reform the long-running series.



“Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!” Rinna posted on her Instagram Stories. “Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!! This has gone on for far too long.”

Galfond wrote that she “would love to sign the petition in spirit” as someone who is no longer part of the cast. “These were my experiences too. It wasn’t until I switched shows that I realized not every set was like that.”

“I had the particular misfortune of having Alarr direct my first ever ‘love’ scene when I was 19. He was new so I was already nervous not having one of the other directors that I was used to. I was extremely modest and freaked out to be standing in my underwear in front of dozens of crew (aka men that had known me since I was 15…ew) and did Albert do or say one little thing to make me feel remotely at ease? Absolutely not,” she shared. “He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground.”

“It’s been hard for me to read the news. I guess I’m shocked he learned nothing after the me too movement,” Galfond wrote. “I’m sorry to my former coworkers who’ve been dealing with this relentlessly for decades now. Proud of those who are finding their voice now. His time is up.”