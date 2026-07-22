Paramount pours more fuel into Days Of Thunder sequel The Top Gun studio wants a Maverick repeat but remains in negotiations with a director and, more importantly, Tom Cruise.

The Tom Cruise Nostalgia Industrial Complex is still trying to get Days Of Thunder out of the garage on the track. Though the film still doesn’t officially have a director or its necessary returning star, per Variety, Paramount is still very much kicking the tires and lighting the fires on both ends. The outlet reports that Jonathan Levine of 50/50 and Long Shot fame is in talks to direct. That would be something of a surprise, since he’s primarily known for pretty good Frat Pack comedies starring Seth Rogen, like The Night Before. He also directed the 2017 Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn two-hander, Snatched, written by toast of Widow’s Bay Katie Dippold. None of that immediately screams racecar blockbuster, nor does he scream “one of Tom Cruise’s guys.” But he does have a sports drama, Mr. Irrelevant starring David Corenswet, coming out this Christmas for Paramount, so perhaps that speaks to the quality of his Irrelevant work thus far.