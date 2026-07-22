Paramount pours more fuel into Days Of Thunder sequel

The Top Gun studio wants a Maverick repeat but remains in negotiations with a director and, more importantly, Tom Cruise.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 22, 2026 | 5:21pm
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Paramount pours more fuel into Days Of Thunder sequel

The Tom Cruise Nostalgia Industrial Complex is still trying to get Days Of Thunder out of the garage on the track. Though the film still doesn’t officially have a director or its necessary returning star, per Variety, Paramount is still very much kicking the tires and lighting the fires on both ends. The outlet reports that Jonathan Levine of 50/50 and Long Shot fame is in talks to direct. That would be something of a surprise, since he’s primarily known for pretty good Frat Pack comedies starring Seth Rogen, like The Night Before. He also directed the 2017 Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn two-hander, Snatched, written by toast of Widow’s Bay Katie Dippold. None of that immediately screams racecar blockbuster, nor does he scream “one of Tom Cruise’s guys.” But he does have a sports drama, Mr. Irrelevant starring David Corenswet, coming out this Christmas for Paramount, so perhaps that speaks to the quality of his Irrelevant work thus far. 

Meanwhile, Paramount is still eager to land Cruise for the picture, even though the movie star has effectively left the mountain. Cruise has been in talks to strap into the sequel since 2024, but following his last two Mission: Impossible movies, which pitted the star against the studio brass over budget, Cruise jumped to Warner Bros. for Digger, the upcoming Alejandro G. Iñárritu. But considering Paramount is attempting to buy that studio, too, it does make smart business sense to make nice. After all, one fewer studio is one fewer place to fund Cruise’s suicide missions. Nevertheless, Cruise is still listed as a producer on the film with original producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 writer Will Staples is penning the script.

 
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